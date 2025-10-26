/What if the B-1B Lancer goes head-to-head in a battle with the F-22 Raptor?

The B-1B Lancer and the F-22 Raptor serve very different combat roles. Imagine if they were to face each other: the F-22 Raptor’s agility and stealth make it dominant in air-to-air combat, while the B-1B Lancer’s range and payload provide unmatched strike power.
The B-1B Lancer is a long-range, supersonic heavy bomber designed for deep strike missions and massive payloads. The F-22 Raptor, on the other hand, is a stealth air-superiority fighter built for dominance in aerial combat. While one relies on endurance and payload capacity, the other depends on speed, stealth, and precision.
According to the US Air Force Fact Sheet, the F-22 Raptor can reach Mach 2 (2,470 km/h) and has supercruise capability sustained supersonic flight without afterburners. The B-1B, limited to Mach 1.25 (1,335 km/h), trades top speed for range and payload. In a close encounter, agility gives the F-22 the upper hand, capable of outmanoeuvring and engaging within seconds.
The Lancer carries an astonishing 75,000 lbs (34,000 kg) of ordnance, including JDAMs, cruise missiles, and bunker-buster bombs. Its range exceeds 9,400 km, making it ideal for intercontinental attacks. While the F-22’s range is under 3,000 km, its compact design limits payload to 2,200 kg. At long range or high altitude, the B-1B’s firepower becomes a decisive advantage.
The B-1B has some radar reduction features but isn’t stealthy by modern standards. Its radar cross-section (RCS) is thousands of times larger than the F-22’s, which can evade detection entirely on most radar systems. The Raptor’s stealth design and internal weapons make it almost invisible until after it strikes a crucial advantage in any aerial dogfight.
In a direct confrontation, the F-22 would never let the B-1B approach. Flying at 65,000 ft, the Raptor’s sensors and speed give it an early shot advantage. But in a simulated ground-attack scenario, where the B-1B launches standoff cruise missiles, the aircraft’s long-range artillery could threaten the fighter’s airbase turning the fight tactical rather than direct.
The Lancer’s four General Electric F101-GE-102 engines generate a combined 123,000 lbs of thrust, allowing long-duration flights deep into enemy zones. Equipped with modernised avionics and weapons like the AGM-158 JASSM, the B-1B could strike targets defended by the F-22 from miles away before it even enters radar range.
The F-22’s twin F119-PW-100 engines produce over 70,000 lbs of thrust, combined with thrust vectoring nozzles that let it twist and turn mid-air in ways no bomber can match. Its combination of speed, stealth, and manoeuvrability makes it unbeatable in aerial combat. Even in a defensive chase, the Raptor could outfly missiles launched from the slower B-1B.
The B-1B’s defensive systems include radar jamming and countermeasure releases, giving it survival capability against missile attacks. But the F-22’s avionics and situational awareness systems (like the AN/APG-77 radar) ensure it detects and tracks opponents well before engagement, giving it unmatched precision in multi-threat environments.
What if Hypothetically? In a one-on-one aerial engagement, the F-22 Raptor holds a clear advantage. Its stealth, manoeuvrability, and real-time threat detection would allow it to neutralise the Lancer before being spotted. However, in long-range or fleet operations, a B-1B escorted by fighters could play a unique role, targeting strategic assets far beyond the Raptor’s range.
While both aircraft symbolise American air dominance, they represent different eras and combat doctrines. The F-22 dominates air battles, controlling the sky with precision and speed. The B-1B ensures strategic depth, striking targets continents away. The real strength lies not in a direct clash but in their combined use air superiority and power projection working together to shape modern warfare.