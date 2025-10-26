LOGIN
  /What if the B-1B Lancer goes head-to-head in a battle with the F-22 Raptor?

What if the B-1B Lancer goes head-to-head in a battle with the F-22 Raptor?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 26, 2025, 01:23 IST | Updated: Oct 26, 2025, 01:23 IST

The B-1B Lancer and the F-22 Raptor serve very different combat roles. Imagine if they were to face each other: the F-22 Raptor’s agility and stealth make it dominant in air-to-air combat, while the B-1B Lancer’s range and payload provide unmatched strike power. 

Both have Different Roles
1 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Both have Different Roles

The B-1B Lancer is a long-range, supersonic heavy bomber designed for deep strike missions and massive payloads. The F-22 Raptor, on the other hand, is a stealth air-superiority fighter built for dominance in aerial combat. While one relies on endurance and payload capacity, the other depends on speed, stealth, and precision.

Speed and Agility - Fighter Wins the Skies
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Speed and Agility - Fighter Wins the Skies

According to the US Air Force Fact Sheet, the F-22 Raptor can reach Mach 2 (2,470 km/h) and has supercruise capability sustained supersonic flight without afterburners. The B-1B, limited to Mach 1.25 (1,335 km/h), trades top speed for range and payload. In a close encounter, agility gives the F-22 the upper hand, capable of outmanoeuvring and engaging within seconds.

Payload and Range - Lancer Dominates the Distance
3 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Payload and Range - Lancer Dominates the Distance

The Lancer carries an astonishing 75,000 lbs (34,000 kg) of ordnance, including JDAMs, cruise missiles, and bunker-buster bombs. Its range exceeds 9,400 km, making it ideal for intercontinental attacks. While the F-22’s range is under 3,000 km, its compact design limits payload to 2,200 kg. At long range or high altitude, the B-1B’s firepower becomes a decisive advantage.

Stealth and Radar - Raptor’s Key Advantage
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Stealth and Radar - Raptor’s Key Advantage

The B-1B has some radar reduction features but isn’t stealthy by modern standards. Its radar cross-section (RCS) is thousands of times larger than the F-22’s, which can evade detection entirely on most radar systems. The Raptor’s stealth design and internal weapons make it almost invisible until after it strikes a crucial advantage in any aerial dogfight.

Combat Scenario - Dogfight or Strike?
5 / 10
(Photograph: af.mil)

Combat Scenario - Dogfight or Strike?

In a direct confrontation, the F-22 would never let the B-1B approach. Flying at 65,000 ft, the Raptor’s sensors and speed give it an early shot advantage. But in a simulated ground-attack scenario, where the B-1B launches standoff cruise missiles, the aircraft’s long-range artillery could threaten the fighter’s airbase turning the fight tactical rather than direct.

Power and Endurance - B-1B for the Long Game
6 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Power and Endurance - B-1B for the Long Game

The Lancer’s four General Electric F101-GE-102 engines generate a combined 123,000 lbs of thrust, allowing long-duration flights deep into enemy zones. Equipped with modernised avionics and weapons like the AGM-158 JASSM, the B-1B could strike targets defended by the F-22 from miles away before it even enters radar range.

Manoeuvrability and Combat Versatility - F-22 Takes the Sky
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Manoeuvrability and Combat Versatility - F-22 Takes the Sky

The F-22’s twin F119-PW-100 engines produce over 70,000 lbs of thrust, combined with thrust vectoring nozzles that let it twist and turn mid-air in ways no bomber can match. Its combination of speed, stealth, and manoeuvrability makes it unbeatable in aerial combat. Even in a defensive chase, the Raptor could outfly missiles launched from the slower B-1B.

Survivability and Defence Systems
8 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Survivability and Defence Systems

The B-1B’s defensive systems include radar jamming and countermeasure releases, giving it survival capability against missile attacks. But the F-22’s avionics and situational awareness systems (like the AN/APG-77 radar) ensure it detects and tracks opponents well before engagement, giving it unmatched precision in multi-threat environments.

Could the B-1B Win?
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Could the B-1B Win?

What if Hypothetically? In a one-on-one aerial engagement, the F-22 Raptor holds a clear advantage. Its stealth, manoeuvrability, and real-time threat detection would allow it to neutralise the Lancer before being spotted. However, in long-range or fleet operations, a B-1B escorted by fighters could play a unique role, targeting strategic assets far beyond the Raptor’s range.

Strategy Over Strength
10 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Strategy Over Strength

While both aircraft symbolise American air dominance, they represent different eras and combat doctrines. The F-22 dominates air battles, controlling the sky with precision and speed. The B-1B ensures strategic depth, striking targets continents away. The real strength lies not in a direct clash but in their combined use air superiority and power projection working together to shape modern warfare.

