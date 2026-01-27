/What if Pakistan pull out of T20 World Cup 2026? 5 ICC sanctions that could turn PCB upside down

LOGIN
Published: Jan 27, 2026, 16:17 IST | Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 16:17 IST

According to several media reports, the PCB is considering a boycott of the T20 World Cup 2026 amid rising tensions. The development has sparked debate and raised questions over Pakistan’s next move.

Suspension of all bilateral cricket ties
Withdrawing from the T20 World Cup could lead to Pakistan losing all bilateral series. This means no Test, ODI or T20I matches against other nations, reducing playing time, rankings points, fan engagement, and chances for young players to gain international exposure.

NOCs denied to foreign players for the PSL
The ICC may stop foreign players from getting NOCs to play in the PSL. This would weaken the league’s quality, reduce global interest, affect broadcast value, and make it harder for the tournament to attract top international stars.

Exclusion from the Asia Cup
Pakistan could be removed from the Asia Cup, one of the most important tournaments in Asian cricket. This would mean missing high-profile matches, especially against India, leading to lower viewership, less revenue, and reduced international visibility.

Loss of ICC participation fee
By pulling out of the World Cup, Pakistan would lose the USD 500,000 participation fee. This is direct financial damage and adds pressure on the PCB’s budget, which already depends heavily on ICC events and tournament earnings.

Loss of ICC revenue share and sponsorship money
The PCB may also lose its share of ICC's annual revenue. Along with this, sponsors linked to World Cup participation could step back, causing long-term financial loss and affecting future planning, player development, and domestic cricket structure.

