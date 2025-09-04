LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What if NASA allows ChatGPT to control 'Voyager' 1 and 2 in deep space?

What if NASA allows ChatGPT to control 'Voyager' 1 and 2 in deep space?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 20:02 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 20:02 IST

Voyager 1 and 2 are now billions of kilometres from Earth, silently moving through interstellar space. But imagine a scenario where an advanced AI like ChatGPT could take control of them indefinitely. What could this mean for the spacecraft, science, and the universe?

Optimised Data Transmission
1 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Optimised Data Transmission

ChatGPT could manage Voyager’s instruments to maximise the value of transmitted data, selecting the most interesting cosmic phenomena to send back to Earth, even in scenarios where humans are long gone.

Autonomous Decision-Making
2 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Autonomous Decision-Making

Instead of following pre-programmed routines, the probes could make real-time decisions, for example adjusting trajectories to avoid hazards, prioritising interstellar dust measurements, or optimising power usage.

Creative Scientific Experiments
3 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Creative Scientific Experiments

An AI could design new experiments on-the-fly, such as reconfiguring sensors to study cosmic rays, interstellar plasma, or magnetic fields in ways humans never imagined.

Communication with Future Civilisations
4 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Communication with Future Civilisations

If Voyager encounters advanced civilisations millennia from now, ChatGPT could attempt to communicate using stored knowledge, potentially creating the first interstellar AI dialogue.

Preserving Human Knowledge
5 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Preserving Human Knowledge

The probes could continuously update and manage their Golden Records, adding new cultural, scientific, or linguistic information sent from Earth, effectively becoming autonomous ambassadors of humanity.

Endless Learning in Space
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wallpaper Flare)

Endless Learning in Space

ChatGPT could analyse incoming cosmic data and refine its own responses or experiment strategies, turning Voyager into a self-learning interstellar laboratory.

Ethical and Practical Challenges
7 / 7
(Photograph: Tesla | Wikipedia)

Ethical and Practical Challenges

Allowing an AI to control spacecraft indefinitely raises questions about safety, resource management, and the limits of autonomy. Misjudged decisions could risk power depletion or damage to instruments, but would also offer unparalleled scientific opportunities.

Trending Photo

How Giorgio Armani redefined elegance in the fashion world
7

How Giorgio Armani redefined elegance in the fashion world

What if NASA allows ChatGPT to control 'Voyager' 1 and 2 in deep space?
7

What if NASA allows ChatGPT to control 'Voyager' 1 and 2 in deep space?

Top 5 highest individual scores in Asia Cup T20I – Babar ranks second, but not from Pakistan
5

Top 5 highest individual scores in Asia Cup T20I – Babar ranks second, but not from Pakistan

How many hours a Su-57 fighter jet can fly without refuelling?
7

How many hours a Su-57 fighter jet can fly without refuelling?

September sky events 2025: Blood Moon, String of Pearls, Regulus and more
9

September sky events 2025: Blood Moon, String of Pearls, Regulus and more