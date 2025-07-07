/What if MS Dhoni was a Formula 1 driver? All AIs come together to reimagine the legend on his birthday

In this AI-generated image, MS Dhoni is envisioned as a Red Bull Racing Formula 1 driver, standing at the iconic Red Bull Ring in Austria. Wearing the official navy blue Red Bull race suit adorned with sponsor logos like Oracle, Mobil 1, and Puma, Dhoni looks ahead with focus and determination. The scenic track curves away behind him, surrounded by green hills and a clear sky, creating a powerful contrast between the natural setting and the high-speed world of motorsport. His helmet is off, allowing his calm and composed expression to take center stage in this cinematic moment.