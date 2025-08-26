/What if India’s Tejas had F-35’s engine?

LOGIN
Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Aug 26, 2025, 01:41 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 01:41 IST

The Hypothetical
1 / 9
(Photograph: AF.Mil)

India’s Tejas light fighter is powered by the GE F404. But what if it had the same engine as America’s F-35 stealth fighter?

Tejas Today
2 / 9
(Photograph: X)

The Tejas Mk1 runs on the GE F404-IN20, producing about 85 kN thrust. It keeps the jet agile but within the light fighter category.

The F-35’s Heart
3 / 9
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The F-35 uses the Pratt & Whitney F135, the most powerful modern fighter engine, generating up to 191 kN thrust with afterburner.

Power Difference
4 / 9
(Photograph: X)

That’s over twice the thrust of Tejas’s current engine. On paper, Tejas with an F-35 engine would leap into the heavyweight class instantly.

Possible Gains
5 / 9
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

More thrust means higher speed, longer range, and bigger payloads. In theory, Tejas could even attempt supercruise (supersonic flight without afterburner).

The Big Problem
6 / 9
(Photograph: X)

But Tejas isn’t built for it. The F-35’s engine is bigger, hotter, and heavier. Tejas’s airframe, intakes, and cooling systems would not cope without a complete redesign.

Structural Stress
7 / 9
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Installing the F-35 engine in Tejas would be like dropping a rocket engine into a small hatchback—the frame would likely crack under stress.

The Realistic Path
8 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Instead, India plans to move Tejas Mk2 to the GE F414 engine (98 kN thrust). It’s more powerful but still within Tejas’s design tolerance.

The Verdict
9 / 9
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

If Tejas had the F-35’s engine, it could rival heavy fighters in thrust but in reality, the jet would break before it flew. Fighter engines and airframes must always be designed together.

