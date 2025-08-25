/What if fighter jets lost all communication in battle?

If fighter jets loses all communication in battle, the pilots are trained to follow protocols to stay safe. They use emergency signals, fly planned routes, and rely on training for guidance.
Yes, communication loss in fighter jets during combat is possible due to interference, equipment failure or enemy jamming. This poses a serious risk as pilots rely on radios for instructions and coordination with their base and other aircraft.
Pilots try alternate frequencies and confirm their radio settings. If all fails, they follow prescribed procedures to safely continue flying, like keeping their last assigned heading or altitude and watching for visual signals from other pilots or controllers.
If radios are dead, pilots use transponders to broadcast special codes (for example, squawking 7600 signals lost comms). Other aircraft and radar systems track these signals to monitor the plane’s position for safety and rescue readiness.
Pilots maintain the mission by flying predetermined routes and relying on training. They use visual cues, formation flying, and mission planning to guide them. If necessary, they return to base or head to the nearest safe landing zone.
Pilots regularly rehearse “lost communication” manoeuvres and emergency procedures. Strict protocols help reduce confusion during chaos, keeping the pilots safe, avoiding midair collisions, and helping controllers predict aircraft movements.
Loss of communication increases the risk of friendly fire, midair collisions and mission failure. In such cases, pilots rely heavily on their own skills and situational awareness to stay alive and complete their objectives.