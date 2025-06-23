/What if B 2 Bomber gets caught in enemy airspace? This is how it can defend itself...

The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is one of the most formidable assets in the United States Air Force’s strategic arsenal. Designed to evade radar and strike deep into enemy territory, it plays a critical role in delivering both conventional and nuclear payloads with unmatched precision and survivability. On Saturday, the B-2 bombers gained attention after the US deployed these aircrafts for a high-profile operation targeting Iranian-backed nuclear weapons facilities. The action sparked regional tensions, with the Iranian parliament, the Majlis to approve the closure of the strait of Hormuz on Sunday. But what if it hadn’t gone according to plan? Here's what would have happened if the B-2 bomber had been detected mid-mission.