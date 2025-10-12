/What if aliens have already designed the perfect hypersonic fighter jet?

Imagine what if aliens have built technology far beyond ours. What if they have already built hypersonic fighter jets that fly faster, manoeuvre better, and see farther than any human-made aircraft?
Humans today strive to reach Mach 5-6 in hypersonic jets. Alien craft might fly much faster, potentially above Mach 20. Such speed would let them cross continents in minutes, far outpacing any current jet or missile.
Current hypersonic jets struggle with engines that work across takeoff to high speed. Aliens may use unknown propulsion methods like fusion engines, electromagnetic drives, or space-bending technology allowing seamless, near-instant acceleration.
Alien fighter jets could have shapes designed to reduce radar, heat, and drag in ways humans can barely imagine. Materials might self-repair or adapt in real-time to dangers like heat and enemy attacks.
Aliens might use highly advanced AI to control jets that can think, learn, and fight independently. These fighters would work together flawlessly without human pilots, using swarm tactics and instant data sharing.
If aliens possessed such jets and technology, the People of Earth would need to rethink defence and technology development. The space race could become a race to understand, replicate, or defend against unseen advanced technologies.