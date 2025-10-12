LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What if aliens have already designed the perfect hypersonic fighter jet?

What if aliens have already designed the perfect hypersonic fighter jet?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 12, 2025, 16:46 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 16:46 IST

Imagine what if aliens have built technology far beyond ours. What if they have already built hypersonic fighter jets that fly faster, manoeuvre better, and see farther than any human-made aircraft?

Hypersonic Speed Mastered
1 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Hypersonic Speed Mastered

Humans today strive to reach Mach 5-6 in hypersonic jets. Alien craft might fly much faster, potentially above Mach 20. Such speed would let them cross continents in minutes, far outpacing any current jet or missile.

Advanced Propulsion Systems
2 / 5
(Photograph: NASA)

Advanced Propulsion Systems

Current hypersonic jets struggle with engines that work across takeoff to high speed. Aliens may use unknown propulsion methods like fusion engines, electromagnetic drives, or space-bending technology allowing seamless, near-instant acceleration.

Shape and Materials Beyond Human Tech
3 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Shape and Materials Beyond Human Tech

Alien fighter jets could have shapes designed to reduce radar, heat, and drag in ways humans can barely imagine. Materials might self-repair or adapt in real-time to dangers like heat and enemy attacks.

Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Combat
4 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Combat

Aliens might use highly advanced AI to control jets that can think, learn, and fight independently. These fighters would work together flawlessly without human pilots, using swarm tactics and instant data sharing.

Implications for Earth's Defence and Space Race
5 / 5
(Photograph: X/@BrianRoemmele)

Implications for Earth's Defence and Space Race

If aliens possessed such jets and technology, the People of Earth would need to rethink defence and technology development. The space race could become a race to understand, replicate, or defend against unseen advanced technologies.

Trending Photo

From Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Starc, 5 bowlers with most Test wickets in 2025, no.2 will surprise you
5

From Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Starc, 5 bowlers with most Test wickets in 2025, no.2 will surprise you

What if aliens have already designed the perfect hypersonic fighter jet?
5

What if aliens have already designed the perfect hypersonic fighter jet?

Evolution of fighter jets: 1st to 6th generation aircraft explained
7

Evolution of fighter jets: 1st to 6th generation aircraft explained

10 most heavily armed civilian populations in the world
10

10 most heavily armed civilian populations in the world

Could fighter jets be influenced by AI algorithms built by enemy hackers?
7

Could fighter jets be influenced by AI algorithms built by enemy hackers?