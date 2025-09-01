LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What if a fighter jet fires a missile straight up?

What if a fighter jet fires a missile straight up?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 16:49 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 16:49 IST

Why firing missiles straight up from fighter jets is dangerous and ineffective, revealing the physics and safety issues that make vertical launches impractical.

Firing a missile straight up from a fighter jet
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Firing a missile straight up from a fighter jet

Firing a missile straight up from a fighter jet would be extremely dangerous and ineffective. The missile would eventually run out of fuel and fall back to Earth, potentially hitting the aircraft that fired it.

Air-to-air missiles
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Air-to-air missiles

Most air-to-air missiles are designed for horizontal or slightly upward trajectories. They rely on forward momentum to maintain stability and guidance. Firing straight up disrupts this design and makes the missile unstable.

Missile target tracking capability
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Missile target tracking capability

The missile would also lose its target tracking capability. Air-to-air missiles use radar or infrared guidance systems that work best when the target is in front of the aircraft. A vertical launch would make targeting impossible.

Gravity on missile
4 / 7
(Photograph: AF.mil)

Gravity on missile

Gravity would quickly slow the missile's upward motion. Even powerful missiles can't escape Earth's gravity completely. They would reach a maximum height and then fall back down, creating a serious safety hazard.

Missile guidance systems
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Missile guidance systems

Some military missiles are designed for vertical launch, but these are surface-to-air or surface-to-surface systems. They're launched from stationary platforms, not moving aircraft, and have different guidance systems.

Launching aircraft is enormous
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Launching aircraft is enormous

The risk to the launching aircraft is enormous. A falling missile could hit the jet, other aircraft, or ground targets. This makes vertical missile launches from fighter jets a safety nightmare.

Dramatic in films
7 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Dramatic in films

So while it might look dramatic in films, firing missiles straight up from fighter jets is not a viable tactic. Missiles are designed for specific trajectories and purposes, and vertical launches violate these design principles.

Trending Photo

What happens if a fighter jet collides with a bird at 'Mach' speed?
7

What happens if a fighter jet collides with a bird at 'Mach' speed?

What if a fighter jet fires a missile straight up?
7

What if a fighter jet fires a missile straight up?

Why fighter jets can't land safely without flaps?
7

Why fighter jets can't land safely without flaps?

Why fighter jets cannot hover like helicopters?
7

Why fighter jets cannot hover like helicopters?

Which forgotten probes explored the outer solar system before Voyager? The untold Pioneer story
7

Which forgotten probes explored the outer solar system before Voyager? The untold Pioneer story