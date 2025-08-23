/What happens when a fighter jet pilot hits the eject button mid-air

Published: Aug 23, 2025, 01:05 IST | Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 01:05 IST
Hitting the eject button in a fighter jet is a rapid, life-saving manoeuvre, propelling the pilot away with rockets and parachutes. Though risky, ejections save lives. What happens from decision to landing?
The Sudden Decision to Eject
When a fighter jet pilot faces an emergency, hitting the eject button is a last-resort move to save their life. This can happen if the plane is damaged or out of control. The pilots are trained to act quickly because every second counts for survival.
What Is an Ejection Seat?
Fighter jets use special ejection seats designed to propel the pilot clear of the aircraft at high speed. The seat has rockets or explosive charges that fire once the pilot pulls the ejection handle, flinging them away from the jet.
The Sequence After Ejection
Once ejected, the pilot is pushed upward and away from the plane. A small parachute deploys to slow descent. Meanwhile, the main parachute opens soon after ejection and it allows controlled, safe landing. The entire process lasts only a few seconds.
Physical Effects on the Pilot
Ejecting generates significant forces, sometimes up to 20-25 times Earth’s gravity (G-forces). Pilots can experience injuries like spinal compression or limb fractures. Training and equipment help reduce risks, but it’s still a dangerous manoeuvre.
What Happens After Landing
Once safely on the ground, pilots use survival kits attached to the seat, which include radios, water, and first aid supplies. Rescue teams are usually dispatched quickly to retrieve the pilot.
Rare but Life-Saving
Ejections are rare but it is crucial for pilot safety. Modern jets worldwide, continuously improving ejection technology for faster, safer escapes.
Ejecting saves lives
Ejecting saves lives but it is physically and mentally very challenging. Pilots have to train extensively to prepare for such moments.