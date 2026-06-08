/What happens when a fighter jet missile fails?

When a jet missile fails, pilots jettison it over a safe zone or perform a cautious landing. The aircraft parks at an isolated pad where ground crews manually disarm the stuck weapon.
If a technical malfunction occurs before firing, the pilot can choose to jettison the weapon. The air force drops these air stores over designated unpopulated zones or the ocean to prevent ground casualties.
A hung store happens when a missile fails to release from the aircraft pylon after the launch command. The pilot immediately aborts the combat mission to avoid triggering the unstable ordnance mid-air.
Pilots carrying hung ordnance avoid aggressive manoeuvres and steep turns. They perform a direct, straight-in landing approach to prevent the live missile from falling onto the runway upon touchdown.
The aircraft does not return to the main hangar after landing. It parks at a designated End of Runway pad, maintaining a safe explosive distance from other jets and base personnel.
A specialised weapons load crew approaches the parked jet. They safely pin the ejector racks and disarm the missile before the pilot is cleared to shut down the engines and exit the cockpit.