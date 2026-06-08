LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What happens when a fighter jet missile fails?

What happens when a fighter jet missile fails?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jun 08, 2026, 15:51 IST | Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 15:51 IST

When a jet missile fails, pilots jettison it over a safe zone or perform a cautious landing. The aircraft parks at an isolated pad where ground crews manually disarm the stuck weapon.

Releasing 1 air store
1 / 5
(Photograph: AI generated)

Releasing 1 air store

If a technical malfunction occurs before firing, the pilot can choose to jettison the weapon. The air force drops these air stores over designated unpopulated zones or the ocean to prevent ground casualties.

Handling 1 hung weapon
2 / 5
(Photograph: AI generated)

Handling 1 hung weapon

A hung store happens when a missile fails to release from the aircraft pylon after the launch command. The pilot immediately aborts the combat mission to avoid triggering the unstable ordnance mid-air.

Executing 1 straight approach
3 / 5
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Executing 1 straight approach

Pilots carrying hung ordnance avoid aggressive manoeuvres and steep turns. They perform a direct, straight-in landing approach to prevent the live missile from falling onto the runway upon touchdown.

Parking at 1 safe pad
4 / 5
(Photograph: X/@aviationdiary_)

Parking at 1 safe pad

The aircraft does not return to the main hangar after landing. It parks at a designated End of Runway pad, maintaining a safe explosive distance from other jets and base personnel.

Deploying 1 disposal team
5 / 5
(Photograph: F35.com)

Deploying 1 disposal team

A specialised weapons load crew approaches the parked jet. They safely pin the ejector racks and disarm the missile before the pilot is cleared to shut down the engines and exit the cockpit.

Trending Photo

How heavy is a standard fighter jet missile?
5

How heavy is a standard fighter jet missile?

Can civilians legally buy a fighter jet?
7

Can civilians legally buy a fighter jet?

Jet fuel vs petrol: What makes aircraft fuel so different?
7

Jet fuel vs petrol: What makes aircraft fuel so different?

Possible or not: Can fighter jets run on CNG?
7

Possible or not: Can fighter jets run on CNG?

Can a fighter jet dodge a missile at the last second?
7

Can a fighter jet dodge a missile at the last second?