Flying at hypersonic velocities exposes pilots to extreme G‑forces, particularly during acceleration, rapid turns, or evasive manoeuvres. At speeds approaching Mach 5, even slight manoeuvres can generate forces well beyond 9G, meaning the pilot experiences nine times their body weight. Such stress can cause loss of consciousness (G-LOC), blurred vision, or even long-term cardiovascular strain. Developing life-support systems and cockpit designs that accommodate these factors is vital for the feasibility of manned hypersonic flight.