/What happens to astronauts if they take off their spacesuit in space? The truth is terrifying

One of the most immediate threats is ebullism, where body fluids start to boil due to near-zero pressure. Blood, saliva, and other bodily fluids would form gas bubbles, leading to cardiac arrest and brain failure within seconds. Spacesuits counteract this by maintaining a minimum internal pressure of around 0.3 bar, keeping fluids stable and organs functional. Historical cases, like Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov’s 1965 spacewalk, highlight the dangers. Leonov’s suit expanded in the vacuum, forcing him to partially depressurise to return safely to the spacecraft.

