LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Why scientists are closely monitoring 3I/ATLAS’s spin and trajectory

Why scientists are closely monitoring 3I/ATLAS’s spin and trajectory

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Oct 30, 2025, 05:06 IST | Updated: Oct 30, 2025, 05:06 IST

The interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS has been closely watched by scientists because of its unusual spin and trajectory. 3I/ATLAS’s unique spin and hyperbolic path help scientists understand how interstellar comets behave. Its motion reveals clues about comet activity and forces beyond gravity.

What Is 3I/ATLAS’s Spin?
1 / 7
(Photograph: ESO)

What Is 3I/ATLAS’s Spin?

Scientists measured 3I/ATLAS’s spin as roughly 16.16 hours per rotation. Its nucleus is unevenly shaped, causing changes in brightness as it turns. However, its dusty coma partly hides the spin, making precise measurement difficult.​

Why Is Its Spin Important?
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Why Is Its Spin Important?

The spin affects how sunlight heats the comet and causes jets of gas and dust. These jets push the comet and can change its speed and direction slightly a phenomenon called non-gravitational acceleration. Studying the spin helps explain these small but significant forces.​

Trajectory and Path Unusualness
3 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Trajectory and Path Unusualness

3I/ATLAS follows a hyperbolic orbit with a very high eccentricity around 6.1, meaning its path is almost a straight line, unlike most comets with elliptical orbits. This high eccentricity means it came from outside our solar system and will not return.​

Spin-Trajectory Link
4 / 7
(Photograph: Gemini Observatory)

Spin-Trajectory Link

Jets caused by the comet’s spin can alter its trajectory over time, a rare observation for comets. 3I/ATLAS shows this effect, making its path more complex and intriguing to track.​

Monitoring by Global Observatories
5 / 7
(Photograph: Gemini Observatory)

Monitoring by Global Observatories

Observatories worldwide, including the Hubble Space Telescope and ESA’s Mars Express, work together to measure 3I/ATLAS’s spin and path. Their data improves predictions and helps scientists understand comet behaviour in extreme environments.​

Why Study Its Spin and Path?
6 / 7
(Photograph: ATLAS observatory)

Why Study Its Spin and Path?

Understanding spin and trajectory reveals not only how comets behave near the Sun but also clues about their makeup and history. 3I/ATLAS’s unusual features challenge older ideas about interstellar objects and can help develop better space object tracking systems.​

What Could We Learn Next?
7 / 7
(Photograph: NASA/ ESA)

What Could We Learn Next?

As 3I/ATLAS continues its journey, closer observation of spin changes and small trajectory shifts may reveal details of outgassing, chemical composition, or artificial activity theories. These studies help prepare for future interstellar visitors.

Trending Photo

Did 3I/ATLAS slow down on purpose? Tracking velocity changes that don’t add up
7

Did 3I/ATLAS slow down on purpose? Tracking velocity changes that don’t add up

What China, India, and Russia know about 3I/ATLAS, but aren’t saying
8

What China, India, and Russia know about 3I/ATLAS, but aren’t saying

'Tracking 3I/ATLAS': What the India's space telescope saw when NASA went silent
7

'Tracking 3I/ATLAS': What the India's space telescope saw when NASA went silent

How could 3I/ATLAS’s speed and trajectory shift after solar heating
7

How could 3I/ATLAS’s speed and trajectory shift after solar heating

Tracking 3I/ATLAS: Could it interact with other planets on its way out?
7

Tracking 3I/ATLAS: Could it interact with other planets on its way out?