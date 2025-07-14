/What happens if you eject at supersonic speeds from a fighter jet?

At speeds above Mach 1, the pilot is slammed by intense windblast immediately upon leaving the cockpit. Even with a helmet and flight suit, the sheer force can cause severe injuries, including broken limbs, spinal damage or dislocation of the shoulders. The canopy shatters or is blown away first, but the sudden deceleration outside the cockpit is so violent that it often tears equipment, or even limbs , from the pilot’s body.

