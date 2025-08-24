/What happens if two fighter jets fire missiles at each other at the same time?

If Two Fighter Jets Fire Missiles at Each Other, What Happens? Can Missiles Collide Mid-Air?
Yes, in combat, it is possible for both fighter jets to launch air-to-air missiles at nearly the same time. These situations, known as missile duels, are rare but can happen.
The sky is vast, making a direct collision between two missiles highly unlikely. Instead, each missile independently tracks its target, using sensors to home in on the enemy jet, not a missile coming at it.
The winner in such a duel depends on missile range, technology, timing, countermeasures, and pilot skill. Both pilots try to dodge and use electronic jamming or decoy flares to avoid being struck. Speed and manoeuvres play a crucial role in this situation.
Pilots use sharp turns, changes in altitude, and special countermeasures to escape missiles. Success depends on the missile type and the pilot's awareness. Some missiles burn fuel for only a few seconds, then glide toward their target, so running the missile out of energy is one tactic.
Sometimes, both pilots avoid being hit if their defences and tactics are good. Both could escape, or sometimes both could be hit. Usually, the fastest reaction and best defence decide the outcome in these head-to-head moments.
Air-to-air missiles are designed to seek out jets, not each other. Mid-air missile collisions are extremely rare and not a planned feature of aerial combat. There are no known regular cases of missiles smashing into each other.
Missile duels are unpredictable and depend on many factors. Training, modern technology, and electronic support can tilt the battle. Air forces keep improving tactics to give their pilots a better chance if this dramatic situation ever happens.