AI now controls satellites autonomously. If compromised, attackers could hijack thousands of spacecraft, disrupting GPS, communications, and emergency services globally. Autonomous swarms lack physical repair options.
In October 2025, the Würzburg InnoCube nanosatellite completed an entire orbital manoeuvre controlled solely by AI. This marks the first time an autonomous AI successfully controlled a real satellite's attitude and orientation in space.
NASA's Starling mission demonstrated four CubeSats operating as an autonomous swarm from August 2023 to May 2024, making collective decisions with minimal human intervention. Future swarms could coordinate independently across thousands of satellites.
Google is developing Project Suncatcher, equipping solar-powered satellite constellations with TPUs for artificial intelligence processing in space. This creates decentralised AI infrastructure operating beyond human reach.
If AI-controlled satellites are compromised, attackers could cause intentional collisions, create space debris, or redirect satellites toward critical infrastructure. Hijacking even a single autonomous satellite could threaten entire constellations.
Manipulated GPS signals fed into AI navigation systems could cause satellites to deviate from intended trajectories. Attackers could redirect constellations without operators knowing until permanent damage occurs.
Unauthorised modification of data before AI processing creates flawed analyses and incorrect autonomous decisions. An AI managing thousands of satellites receiving corrupted data could make catastrophic manoeuvre decisions.
Compromising one node in a coordinated satellite constellation could propagate the attack to others through inter-satellite communication links. A single AI vulnerability could cascade across thousands of spacecraft.
Unlike terrestrial systems, satellites cannot be physically serviced once deployed. AI vulnerabilities requiring hardware fixes remain unfixable for decades. Entire constellations could operate under attacker control indefinitely.
Modern GPS, communications, weather forecasting, and emergency services depend on satellite networks. If autonomous AI controls fail, billions of devices stop functioning simultaneously. Society would lose real-time location data, communications, and environmental monitoring.
AI systems experience "hallucinations" producing inaccurate outputs, creating satellite operator distrust. Future fully autonomous networks depend on this trust, but widespread AI failures could justify reverting to manual control, losing efficiency gains.