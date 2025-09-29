/What happens if a space suit fails in space?

If a space suit fails in orbit, oxygen loss, decompression, and radiation exposure follow instantly. Astronauts lose consciousness in seconds, with survival measured in minutes unless emergency protocols are triggered in time.
A spacesuit is an astronaut’s only protection in the vacuum of space. If it fails due to a puncture, leak, or suit tear all defences against the harsh space environment are lost instantly.
Decompression happens fast. Without suit pressure, bodily fluids start to boil in a process called ebullism. Blood vessels can burst, skin swells, and a person loses consciousness within 10-15 seconds due to lack of oxygen.
Death in the vacuum is not instant. You have about 90 seconds before irreversible damage and death occur from oxygen starvation and circulatory collapse. Quick recompression and emergency oxygen can sometimes save a life if action is taken immediately.
If the oxygen system fails but the suit is intact, suffocation follows quickly. Emergency systems in modern suits can provide 30-75 minutes of extra oxygen, allowing time for rescue, but without backup, loss of air is fatal.
Leaks or water contamination in the suit, such as what happened with astronaut Luca Parmitano, can cause drowning or asphyxiation. Even a small fault can become deadly if not detected and fixed in time.
Space also brings extreme temperatures, swinging from over +150°C in sunlight to -150°C in shade. A failed suit exposes the body to freezing, burning and deadly space radiation, damaging tissues and DNA within moments.
Astronauts are trained for emergencies, and modern suits have layers of backup, but in case of total failure, survival is measured in seconds to minutes. Spacesuit safety checks are the most important routine before going outside a spacecraft.