What happens if a fighter jet fires missiles at a UFO?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 25, 2025, 18:03 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 18:03 IST

When fighter jets fire missiles at UFOs, then what happens?. Lets know what official reports say on this, and has any UFO been shot down so far? read more below.

Have Fighter Jets Chased UFOs?
1 / 7
(Photograph: Simple Flying)

Have Fighter Jets Chased UFOs?

There have been events where military jets chased objects called UFOs. These are often reported to be unknown craft moving in unusual ways. Some records say pilots were ordered to fire missiles after tracking such objects.

What Happens When They Fire?
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

What Happens When They Fire?

When a pilot fires a missile, the missile locks onto the target using radar or heat. In the past, some pilots claimed their missiles lost guidance or failed to explode when aimed at a UFO. Official reports often say the results were inconclusive.

Do Missiles Work on UFOs?
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Do Missiles Work on UFOs?

According to some sources, in several cases, the missiles either missed, or the target moved away very fast. Sometimes, pilots said the unidentified object seemed to dodge or vanish suddenly, making interception impossible.

Military Reports and Declassified Cases
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Military Reports and Declassified Cases

There are declassified reports from the US and other countries where fighter jets fired guns or missiles at unknown flying objects. No clear evidence shows a jet ever succeeded in hitting or destroying a true UFO. Investigations continued but found no proof.

Risks for the Pilot and the Public
5 / 7
(Photograph: Dassault Aviation)

Risks for the Pilot and the Public

Firing missiles at unknown targets risks accidents and creates diplomatic tensions. In some incidents, pilots found their jet's systems malfunctioning, possibly due to electronic jamming, as stated in pilot interviews and air force records.

What Do Experts Say?
6 / 7
(Photograph: Boeing)

What Do Experts Say?

Experts believe that most UFOs turn out to be drones, foreign aircraft, weather balloons or unexplained radar echoes. Firing weapons is only permitted as a last option. Strict rules of engagement are followed in all air forces before taking action.

Has Any UFO Been Shot Down?
7 / 7
(Photograph: X/@BrianRoemmele)

Has Any UFO Been Shot Down?

Till now, there is no proven case of a fighter jet successfully downing a real, unidentified flying object. Most cases remain unsolved or are marked down to technical glitches, confusion or misidentification in official investigations.

