/What happens if a fighter jet fires missiles at a UFO?

When fighter jets fire missiles at UFOs, then what happens?. Lets know what official reports say on this, and has any UFO been shot down so far? read more below.
There have been events where military jets chased objects called UFOs. These are often reported to be unknown craft moving in unusual ways. Some records say pilots were ordered to fire missiles after tracking such objects.
When a pilot fires a missile, the missile locks onto the target using radar or heat. In the past, some pilots claimed their missiles lost guidance or failed to explode when aimed at a UFO. Official reports often say the results were inconclusive.
According to some sources, in several cases, the missiles either missed, or the target moved away very fast. Sometimes, pilots said the unidentified object seemed to dodge or vanish suddenly, making interception impossible.
There are declassified reports from the US and other countries where fighter jets fired guns or missiles at unknown flying objects. No clear evidence shows a jet ever succeeded in hitting or destroying a true UFO. Investigations continued but found no proof.
Firing missiles at unknown targets risks accidents and creates diplomatic tensions. In some incidents, pilots found their jet's systems malfunctioning, possibly due to electronic jamming, as stated in pilot interviews and air force records.
Experts believe that most UFOs turn out to be drones, foreign aircraft, weather balloons or unexplained radar echoes. Firing weapons is only permitted as a last option. Strict rules of engagement are followed in all air forces before taking action.
Till now, there is no proven case of a fighter jet successfully downing a real, unidentified flying object. Most cases remain unsolved or are marked down to technical glitches, confusion or misidentification in official investigations.