/What happens if a B-2 bomber drops a bomb into a black hole?

If a B-2 bomber dropped a bomb into a black hole, what would happen? Can a black hole be damaged? Let’s find out.
Firstly A B-2 bomber cannot fly into space on its own. Its engines need oxygen from the air. Once it leaves the atmosphere, engine failure will turn the bomber into a glider, which will not be able to control its direction.
If a B-2 could somehow get close to a black hole and drop a bomb, the bomb would be pulled in by gravity. Nothing, not even the biggest bomb, can harm or escape a black hole once it is past the point called the event horizon. Is what reports says.
The event horizon is the invisible edge around a black hole. Once anything passes it including a bomb it can never come back out. Not even the fastest thing in the universe.
As the bomb falls into the black hole, the force of gravity gets stronger. Before reaching the centre, strong tidal forces would stretch and break the bomb apart. The is called “spaghettification” by scientists.
A normal bomb or even a nuclear bomb works only in air or with certain conditions. Near a black hole, Any explosion would be tiny compared to the black hole’s power. The black hole would swallow everything.
As per the scientific research, black holes can grow bigger by absorbing mass and energy. A bomb, no matter how big, only adds a tiny amount of mass to the black hole.
Everything including the B-2 bomber and its bomb would be sucked in and lost forever. The black hole may remains unchanged, while the B-2 Bomber and bomb are stretched, torn, and crushed. They become just another part of the black hole’s mass.