What happens if a B-2 Bomber crashes?

The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is one of the most secretive and expensive aircraft ever built, with each unit valued at over $2 billion. But what if such an advanced war machine were to crash? Here’s what happens step by step:
If a B-2 crashes, the US Air Force immediately secures the site. Armed military units rush to the location to prevent civilians or foreign agents from accessing the wreckage. The priority is to protect classified stealth technology.
The B-2 contains sensitive components like radar-absorbing materials, stealth coatings, and advanced avionics. Specialised teams are deployed to recover or destroy these parts before they can be photographed or stolen.
Because the B-2 carries large amounts of fuel and can also be loaded with nuclear weapons, a crash site may pose toxic hazards. In some past crashes, crews had to wear full protective suits to clean up fuel and chemical residue.
An elite crash investigation unit, often from Edwards Air Force Base or Wright-Patterson AFB, arrives quickly. They piece together what went wrong, whether it was pilot error, mechanical failure, or environmental factors.
If the bomber was on a nuclear mission, strict procedures kick in to secure and deactivate nuclear payloads. The US military has never lost a nuclear weapon in a B-2 crash, but the possibility is taken very seriously.
When a crash happens, the Air Force usually issues a carefully worded statement confirming the loss but omitting sensitive details. In some cases, they downplay the extent of damage to prevent adversaries from learning too much.
With only 21 B-2s ever built, each crash is a massive blow. Losing one means not just billions of dollars gone, but also years of lost engineering and reduced fleet capability. Every crash reshapes how the U.S. deploys its most valuable bomber.