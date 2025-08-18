/What happened when a Soviet scientist tried to create human-ape super soldiers?

In the turbulent rise of the Soviet Union, one of history’s most bizarre and unsettling experiments was set in motion. Endorsed by Joseph Stalin, the plan sought to create a new breed of soldiers , human, ape hybrids, imagined as stronger, more obedient, and indifferent to hunger or pain. At the centre of this extraordinary vision stood Ilya Ivanov, a celebrated biologist tasked with pushing the limits of science to produce a so-called “super warrior.” What followed blurred the line between ambition and nightmare, as Ivanov, with the support of the Soviet Academy of Sciences, pursued the radical notion of crossing humans with apes. For Soviet leaders eager to shape a new kind of human, biology became a weapon, a means to engineer beings more resilient, compliant, and perfectly tailored to the needs of the state.