26th December 2019 History : From disastrous tsunami to element radium and other historic events

Turning the pages of history on what happened today, we came across some of the major inventions and a natural hazard that makes 'today', one of the eminent dates to remember! 

1865

James H. Nason receives patent for a coffee percolator.

1898

Marie and Pierre Curie announce the discovery of element radium.

1943

Norwegian Navy destroys Germany's last battleship, Scharnhorst

2004

9.3 Mw Indian Ocean quake triggers a tsunami, 280,000 people killed.

2012

China opens the world’s longest high speed railway line between Beijing and Guangzhou.

