26th December 2019 History : From disastrous tsunami to element radium and other historic events

Turning the pages of history on what happened today, we came across some of the major inventions and a natural hazard that makes 'today', one of the eminent dates to remember!
James H. Nason receives patent for a coffee percolator.
(Photograph:WION)
Marie and Pierre Curie announce the discovery of element radium.
Norwegian Navy destroys Germany's last battleship, Scharnhorst
9.3 Mw Indian Ocean quake triggers a tsunami, 280,000 people killed.
China opens the world’s longest high speed railway line between Beijing and Guangzhou.