/What happened to Krishna after leaving Vrindavan? Film Krishnavtaram Part 1:The Heart (Hridayam) explores love, divinity beyond Radha

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) explores the human and emotional dimensions of Lord Krishna's life from Satyabhama's perspective. His transition from his separation with Radha to his relationship with Rukmini, Satyabhama and Jambavati.
The film focuses heavily on love, duty and sacrifice, grounding divinity in profound human emotion. The narrative follows Krishna's path as he leaves Radha behind in Vrindavan and journeys to Dwarka, eventually leading up to events on the road to Kurukshetra. Directed by Hardik Gajjar and produced by Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant under Creativeland Studios Entertainment and Athashrikatha Motion Pictures, it is the first installment in the Krishnavtaram trilogy. The film stars Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti Jayana, Sushmitha Bhat and Nivaashyini Krishnan, with a special appearance of Jackie Shroff. The music is composed by Prasad S., and the cinematography by Ayananka Bose.
The film reimagines the life of Lord Krishna through an intimate, emotional lens, focusing on the moments that shaped his soul before destiny called him to war. It begins with the scene of Lord Krishna being struck by an arrow, and moments away from death, he reflects on life and plays the flute as promised to Radha. Somewhere, Radha senses it; a tear slips down, and Krishna gets buried in her favourite flowers. Meanwhile, the film jumps to a scene at Jagannath Temple in Puri, where a youngster asks about religion and demands proof of God from a priest, which is played by Jackie Shroff.
The scene changes to Krishna in Dwarka. It begins with a grand chariot race, where Bhama, the daughter of King Satrajit, makes an entrance. She instantly falls for him. Krishna's sister Subhadra develops a friendship with Satyabhama and tells her about Radha of Barsana and her incomplete love story with Krishna. The key aspect of the film is that it presents the story from Satyabhama's perspective, beautifully shedding light on Krishna's relationships with his wives Rukmini and Satyabhama. Satyabhama is hopeful she can marry Krishna, but things don't go as planned.
Subhadra tells her how Radha and Krishna fell in love while residing in Vrindavan — a village where Krishna had been brought as a baby to hide from his evil uncle Kans, because he was destined to do so. However, the Radha-Krishna union is not destined. Krishna has been sent in human form to this world to battle Adharma and has greater duties. Krishna and Radha cannot unite in matrimony because of the conflict between love and duty when Krishna is reminded of the reason he was born as a human being. Before he left, Krishna made her one promise, that the world would always speak their names together. Not Krishna alone. Not Radha alone. But Radha-Krishna, always her name first. And that when the very end of his mortal life came, he would play his flute one last time, just for her. It was the only promise he could keep. Subhadra finishes her story. Bhama sits with it.
She had hoped, before this conversation, that she had a chance. That Krishna's heart had space for her. But now she understands the full weight of what she is up against — not a woman, not a rival, but a love so complete it became eternal.
After hearing everything from Subhadra, Bhama realises the depth of what she is up against. Krishna leaves Dwarka to attend Draupadi's swayamvar, and when he returns, it is alongside his bride, Rukmini. Bhama is heartbroken. But her love for him remains steadfast. For the unversed, Princess Rukmini of Vidharba is an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi who had written to Krishna requesting rescue from an arranged marriage to Shishupala. Acknowledging the situation, Krishna intervenes and marries her.
Later when Satrajit accuses Krishna of stealing the sacred Syamantaka jewel, he tracks it to the bear king Jambavan, who eventually returns it and daughter Jambavati as his wife. Meanwhile, Bhama reveals the truth and defends Krishna. In her honour, she earns the name of Satyabhama and is accepted as Krishna's wife. After marriage, she accompanies Krishna to battle with Narkasura, who has abducted 16,000 women. Krishna reveals that Satyabhama is the incarnation of the earth goddess Bhumi, making her the only one to kill Narkasura due to a divine boon. She later requests Krishna to wed them all as their refuge and to protect their honour.
Krishna's life becomes involved in the Kurukshetra war, which, in the end, leads to the fulfilment of Gandhari's curse, and the Yadava clan destroys itself and Dwarka begins to submerge into the ocean. Somewhere in the jungle, he has been pierced by an arrow by the hunter Jara; Krishna plays the flute to fulfil his final promise to Radha. As all begin to flee, Satyabhama immerses herself into the ocean to reunite with Krishna in the afterlife. The scene shifts back to the present day, where Jackie Shroff is being asked by the young man about Krishna after being deeply moved by the story. As he exits the temple, he discovers the real priest just entered late. The young man finds a peacock feather where the storyteller stood and realises he had been speaking to Krishna himself.
The film takes a philosophical approach, shifting between the heart, the mind, and the soul. Part 1 builds the emotional foundation of a god who must choose destiny over desire, setting the stage for the epic events yet to come. Part 2, titled Manaha (The Mind), is expected to focus on Krishna's strategic thinking, negotiations, his royal duties, and political leadership in the Kurukshetra battlefield and the Bhagavad Gita, while Part 3, titled Atman (The Soul), will bring the complete divine journey of Krishna to its conclusion. It is primarily based on the Brahma Vaivarta Purana and the 2025 novel Satyabhama by author Raam Mori.The Krishnavataram franchise is conceived as a grand three-part cinematic trilogy. Part 2 is slated for a late 2027 theatrical release, with filming expected to begin by the end of 2026.