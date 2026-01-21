LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What happened in Fukushima and why Japan is restarting world's biggest nuclear plant after 15-year

What happened in Fukushima 15 years ago and why Japan is restarting world's biggest nuclear plant now

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jan 21, 2026, 20:06 IST | Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 20:06 IST

A tsunami triggered by the 2011 earthquake of magnitude 9 caused reactor meltdowns at Fukushima Daiichi, leading to a level-7 nuclear disaster. While no radiation deaths were recorded, mass evacuations followed, with over 2,300 disaster-related deaths among displaced residents.

Nuclear disaster on March 11, 2011
1 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Nuclear disaster on March 11, 2011

After a powerful earthquake, a tsunami measuring about 15 metres knocked out power and cooling systems at three reactors of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, triggering a nuclear disaster on March 11, 2011. The reactor cores largely melted within the first 72 hours.

Radiological Event Scale
2 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Radiological Event Scale

The incident was classified as level 7, the highest, on the International Nuclear and Radiological Event Scale, after significant radioactive releases between days four and six, totalling roughly 940 petabecquerels. All four Fukushima Daiichi reactors, with a combined net capacity of 2,719 MWe, were deemed beyond repair.

Cold shutdown condition
3 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Cold shutdown condition

Within two weeks, reactors 1 to 3 were stabilised through continuous water injection. By July, cooling was maintained using recycled water from a newly built treatment facility, and a formal “cold shutdown condition” was declared in mid-December.

Damaged reactors
4 / 6
(Photograph: Flickr)

Damaged reactors

Beyond cooling, authorities focused on preventing the escape of radioactive substances, particularly contaminated water leaking from the damaged reactors, an issue that drew widespread attention in August 2013.

No deaths
5 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

No deaths

After the disaster, no casualties or radiation sickness were directly linked to the nuclear accident itself, but more than 100,000 residents were evacuated as a precaution, with many unable to return due to prolonged government caution.

Disaster-related deaths
6 / 6
(Photograph: Flickr)

Disaster-related deaths

Official data records 2,313 disaster-related deaths among evacuees from Fukushima prefecture, in addition to the nearly 19,500 people who died as a result of the earthquake and tsunami.

Trending Photo

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Triptii Dimri: 8 actresses who went de-glam to serve best portrayals
9

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Triptii Dimri: 8 actresses who went de-glam to serve best portrayals

What happened in Fukushima 15 years ago and why Japan is restarting world's biggest nuclear plant now
6

What happened in Fukushima 15 years ago and why Japan is restarting world's biggest nuclear plant now

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup history
5

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup history

Meet 5 bowlers fastest to 100 T20I wickets ft Rashid Khan (Test playing nations only)
5

Meet 5 bowlers fastest to 100 T20I wickets ft Rashid Khan (Test playing nations only)

Deadly fungal infection surging through US: Symptoms, prevention and, affected states
7

Deadly fungal infection surging through US: Symptoms, prevention and, affected states