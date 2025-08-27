LOGIN
Which fuel is used to power the B-2 bomber?

Published: Aug 27, 2025, 17:23 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 17:29 IST

The B-2 stealth bomber uses JP-8 jet fuel and four low-signature engines, all built for stealth and long range. With clever fuel and design choices, this bomber flies long and avoids radar. Know more below.

What fuels the B-2 stealth bomber?
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

What fuels the B-2 stealth bomber?

The B-2 stealth bomber runs on a jet fuel called JP-8. JP-8 is a kerosene-based fuel used by modern military jets. It is designed for efficiency, safety, and to work well in many weather conditions.

Why JP-8 is chosen for the B-2?
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

Why JP-8 is chosen for the B-2?

JP-8 jet fuel burns clean, offers steady performance, and helps reduce engine wear. This fuel is used in many modern bombers, fighter jets in the United States Air Force.

Which engines power the B-2?
(Photograph: Reuters)

Which engines power the B-2?

The B-2 has four General Electric F118-GE-100 turbofan engines. Each engine helps the jet cruise quietly and efficiently. These engines are special as they do not have afterburners, which keeps them stealthy and less visible on heat sensors.

How do the engines stay hidden?
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

How do the engines stay hidden?

The engines are hidden deep inside the wings. This clever placement helps to block radar and lowers the jet’s heat signature. S-shaped air inlets also help to mask the engines from radar and infrared tracking.

What about afterburners?
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

What about afterburners?

Most fighters use afterburners for very fast speeds, but the B-2 does not have afterburners. Without them, the heat signature is much lower, so it’s harder for heat-seeking missiles and radars to locate the plane.

How much fuel can the B-2 hold?
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

How much fuel can the B-2 hold?

The B-2 can hold about 75,000 kilogrammes of fuel. This allows the bomber to travel long distances without stopping. Report says it can fly missions covering over 11,000 kilometres on a full tank.

Stealth by design and fuel
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Stealth by design and fuel

From using JP-8 jet fuel to smart engine placement, every part of the B-2’s design is planned for stealth. Its special fuel and engine setup make it hard to spot or track.

