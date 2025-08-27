The B-2 stealth bomber uses JP-8 jet fuel and four low-signature engines, all built for stealth and long range. With clever fuel and design choices, this bomber flies long and avoids radar. Know more below.
The B-2 stealth bomber runs on a jet fuel called JP-8. JP-8 is a kerosene-based fuel used by modern military jets. It is designed for efficiency, safety, and to work well in many weather conditions.
JP-8 jet fuel burns clean, offers steady performance, and helps reduce engine wear. This fuel is used in many modern bombers, fighter jets in the United States Air Force.
The B-2 has four General Electric F118-GE-100 turbofan engines. Each engine helps the jet cruise quietly and efficiently. These engines are special as they do not have afterburners, which keeps them stealthy and less visible on heat sensors.
The engines are hidden deep inside the wings. This clever placement helps to block radar and lowers the jet’s heat signature. S-shaped air inlets also help to mask the engines from radar and infrared tracking.
Most fighters use afterburners for very fast speeds, but the B-2 does not have afterburners. Without them, the heat signature is much lower, so it’s harder for heat-seeking missiles and radars to locate the plane.
The B-2 can hold about 75,000 kilogrammes of fuel. This allows the bomber to travel long distances without stopping. Report says it can fly missions covering over 11,000 kilometres on a full tank.
From using JP-8 jet fuel to smart engine placement, every part of the B-2’s design is planned for stealth. Its special fuel and engine setup make it hard to spot or track.