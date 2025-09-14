/What ex‑coworkers say about Tyler Robinson?

Tyler Robinson's former coworkers describe him as quiet and reserved, interested mostly in guns, and avoiding political talk. His clenched fists hinted at inner tension. Know more below.
Tyler Robinson, accused of killing Charlie Kirk, worked as an electrician in Utah just last year. Former coworkers say he was quiet and kept to himself while on the job.
Coworkers recall Tyler talking mainly about guns. One said Tyler once bragged about a 450-yard shooting, showing his interest in firearms but rarely spoke about anything else.
Some said Tyler avoided political talks. He preferred sitting quietly, often retreating from discussions when politics came up. His reserved nature surprised colleagues
Despite being soft-spoken, Tyler's clenched fists and physical tension were noticed by peers. A friend said he often kept his fists tightly clenched, signalling inner turmoil.
He worked on a project with a team for several months but left the job around late 2023. Employers aren’t certain if he resigned or was let go. Tyler kept to his work but didn't connect much with others.
Ex-colleagues were shocked by the shooting news; many couldn’t imagine Tyler pulling such an act. They said he seemed normal and didn’t display overt anger or hostility at work.
The conversations paint a picture of a quiet, withdrawn man with focused interests. His coworkers only really saw his excitement about firearms, but his deeper mindset remains a mystery.