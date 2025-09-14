LOGIN
What ex‑coworkers say about Tyler Robinson?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 20:04 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 20:04 IST

Tyler Robinson's former coworkers describe him as quiet and reserved, interested mostly in guns, and avoiding political talk. His clenched fists hinted at inner tension. Know more below.

Tyler Robinson Worked as an electrician
Tyler Robinson Worked as an electrician

Tyler Robinson, accused of killing Charlie Kirk, worked as an electrician in Utah just last year. Former coworkers say he was quiet and kept to himself while on the job.

Coworkers recall Tyler talking mainly about guns
Coworkers recall Tyler talking mainly about guns

Coworkers recall Tyler talking mainly about guns. One said Tyler once bragged about a 450-yard shooting, showing his interest in firearms but rarely spoke about anything else.

Tyler avoided political talks
Tyler avoided political talks

Some said Tyler avoided political talks. He preferred sitting quietly, often retreating from discussions when politics came up. His reserved nature surprised colleagues

A friend said he often kept his fists tightly clenched
A friend said he often kept his fists tightly clenched

Despite being soft-spoken, Tyler's clenched fists and physical tension were noticed by peers. A friend said he often kept his fists tightly clenched, signalling inner turmoil.

Tyler kept to his work but didn't connect much with others.
Tyler kept to his work but didn't connect much with others.

He worked on a project with a team for several months but left the job around late 2023. Employers aren’t certain if he resigned or was let go. Tyler kept to his work but didn't connect much with others.

Ex-colleagues were shocked by the shooting news
Ex-colleagues were shocked by the shooting news

Ex-colleagues were shocked by the shooting news; many couldn’t imagine Tyler pulling such an act. They said he seemed normal and didn’t display overt anger or hostility at work.

His coworkers only really saw his excitement about firearms
His coworkers only really saw his excitement about firearms

The conversations paint a picture of a quiet, withdrawn man with focused interests. His coworkers only really saw his excitement about firearms, but his deeper mindset remains a mystery.

