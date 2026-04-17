/What essential hand signals are used by deck crew on USS Abraham Lincoln to avoid catastrophic errors during operations?

In the final seconds before a jet is hurled off the deck, the "thumbs up" signal is passed between various safety checkers. This gesture signifies that the aircraft is "up" and ready for flight. However, if a safety observer detects any hazard, they will use the "suspend" signal—arms crossed in a "T" shape. This immediately halts the launch sequence. Naval Safety Command documentation emphasises that "everyone is a safety observer," and any sailor can signal a suspend if they see a potential catastrophe.