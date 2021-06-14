What Erdogan hopes to achieve during meeting with Biden at NATO

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he and US President Joe Biden must use the meeting on Monday to move from past troubles.

Erdogan's agenda at NATO

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he and US President Joe Biden must use a meeting on Monday to move on from past troubles, including a bitter dispute over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 missiles.

Before travelling to Monday's NATO summit in Brussels, Erdogan said he expected an "unconditional approach" from Washington when he sat down with Biden for their first face-to-face session since last year's US elections.

He said he would also raise the White House's recognition of the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the then Ottoman Empire as "genocide", a move which had infuriated Ankara, and the U.S. removal of Turkey from an F-35 fighter jet programme.

(Photograph:AFP)