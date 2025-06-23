/What engines does the B-2 bomber use, and how much mileage does it give?

The United States’ recent strike on Iranian nuclear infrastructure, reportedly carried out using B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, has reignited global interest in one of the most secretive and powerful aircraft ever built. Iran’s swift retaliation by threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil chokepoint, has put the global oil-supply chain at risk.

But beyond its battlefield appearances, what keeps the B-2 Spirit in the skies more than 30 years after its debut? At the heart of this iconic stealth aircraft lies a powerful propulsion system, the one that allows it to fly across continents, undetected, and strike with precision. Here’s a closer look.