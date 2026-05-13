/What does China export most to US? Top 7 biggest sectors revealed

Based on the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade, China's exports to the US were US$525.65 billion during 2024. This includes electronics, machinery, and textiles that rank among the top Chinese exports to the United States. Know which items are in the top 7 list.
This sector is the largest contributor, valued at $125.98B. It includes telecommunications gear, smartphones, and integrated circuits. Despite increasing trade restrictions, this category remains a cornerstone of the bilateral trade relationship due to deeply integrated global consumer electronics supply chains.
Accounting for $92.53B, this sector highlights the U.S. reliance on Chinese industrial components. It encompasses everything from heavy power-generating machinery to computers and data processing units. This area is currently a focal point for U.S. "de-risking" strategies regarding critical infrastructure technology.
With a value of $31.65B, this category reflects robust U.S. consumer demand for home improvement and commercial furnishings. China maintains a competitive edge here through manufacturing scale and advanced logistics, serving as a primary supplier for major U.S. retail and construction firms.
Valued at $26.91B, China dominates the global toy market. This sector peaks significantly during holiday seasons, with Chinese factories producing a vast majority of the video game consoles, action figures, and athletic equipment sold in major U.S. big-box retail stores.
Reaching $23.74B, plastic exports include raw materials and finished consumer goods. These items are essential for the US packaging, healthcare, and automotive industries. China’s massive petrochemical capacity allows it to supply these versatile polymers at costs that remain difficult for other emerging markets to match.
This category, valued at $23.18B, covers various low-volume or specialised goods not grouped elsewhere. These often include mixed shipments and small-parcel e-commerce items that have surged with the rise of direct-to-consumer platforms, representing a significant portion of the modern digital trade landscape.
Valued at $21.26B, this sector remains a key part of the "Fast Fashion" pipeline. While some textile manufacturing has shifted to Southeast Asia, China’s superior infrastructure and high-speed production capabilities keep it a leading provider of apparel for the U.S. market.