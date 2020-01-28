Kobe Bryant's death: What do we know till now

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine passengers who died in a fatal helicopter crash. They were en route to a basketball match in Thousands Oak, in which Bryan's daughter was expected to play. Former Lakers legend was expected to coach the team.

National Transport Safety Board (NTSB) has started an investigation regarding the crash.

As the investigation unravels new aspects of crash keep pouring in.

Let's take a look at the events that took place in a chronological manner.