/What did Voyager 2 discover on Neptune’s moon Triton and why did it shock scientists?

Perhaps the greatest puzzle Triton posed was its source of energy. How can a small world so far from the Sun retain the internal heat necessary to drive geysers? One possibility is tidal heating, gravitational stresses caused during Triton’s capture into orbit around Neptune. Another is radioactive decay within its interior. Yet, decades later, no single explanation has fully resolved the mystery. The paradox remains central to planetary science: that activity can persist in environments once thought incapable of sustaining it.