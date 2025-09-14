/What did Tyler Robinson search online before the shooting?

Reports says Tyler Robinson searched news and police movements online hours before killing Charlie Kirk. Messages on Discord revealed plans and jokes about the attack. Know more below.
Before attacking Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, Tyler Robinson was active online. Investigators found he checked news about the shooting hours before the event.
Robinson followed updates on his own manhunt and watched reports of the shooting spread on social media. He jokingly told friends on Discord that a "doppelganger" was trying to frame him.
Discord messages from Tyler showed he tracked police movements and discussed hiding his rifle. One message mentioned details about where to drop off the gun after the attack.
Internet searches also pointed to political motivation. Tyler's family said he had grown more political and expressed dislike for Charlie Kirk's views before the shooting.
Tyler asked online about sniper rifles and tactics. His digital footprint indicated planning and premeditation, raising concerns about radicalisation through online content.
Despite these online activities, neighbours and colleagues described Tyler as quiet and reserved, making his online persona surprising to those who knew him.
Authorities used Tyler’s online searches and messages to piece together his movements and motives, helping solve the case quickly after a short manhunt.