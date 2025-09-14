LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What did Tyler Robinson search online before the shooting?

What did Tyler Robinson search online before the shooting?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 23:05 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 23:05 IST

Reports says Tyler Robinson searched news and police movements online hours before killing Charlie Kirk. Messages on Discord revealed plans and jokes about the attack. Know more below.

Charlie Kirk
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Charlie Kirk

Before attacking Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, Tyler Robinson was active online. Investigators found he checked news about the shooting hours before the event.

Robinson followed updates
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Robinson followed updates

Robinson followed updates on his own manhunt and watched reports of the shooting spread on social media. He jokingly told friends on Discord that a "doppelganger" was trying to frame him.

Discord messages
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Discord messages

Discord messages from Tyler showed he tracked police movements and discussed hiding his rifle. One message mentioned details about where to drop off the gun after the attack.

Internet searches
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Internet searches

Internet searches also pointed to political motivation. Tyler's family said he had grown more political and expressed dislike for Charlie Kirk's views before the shooting.

Online about sniper rifles and tactics
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Online about sniper rifles and tactics

Tyler asked online about sniper rifles and tactics. His digital footprint indicated planning and premeditation, raising concerns about radicalisation through online content.

Online activities
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Online activities

Despite these online activities, neighbours and colleagues described Tyler as quiet and reserved, making his online persona surprising to those who knew him.

Online searches
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Online searches

Authorities used Tyler’s online searches and messages to piece together his movements and motives, helping solve the case quickly after a short manhunt.

Trending Photo

5 small landlocked nations with surprisingly powerful air forces
6

5 small landlocked nations with surprisingly powerful air forces

'Trans partner' Lance Twiggs first reaction to Charlie Kirk's murder REVEALED - What is Tyler Robinson doing during the probe?
5

'Trans partner' Lance Twiggs first reaction to Charlie Kirk's murder REVEALED - What is Tyler Robinson doing during the probe?

Tyler Robinson’s childhood: What neighbours are saying now
7

Tyler Robinson’s childhood: What neighbours are saying now

Was Charlie Kirk's killer Tyler Robinson living with 'transgender partner' Lance Twiggs? Utah Governor makes BIG revelation
4

Was Charlie Kirk's killer Tyler Robinson living with 'transgender partner' Lance Twiggs? Utah Governor makes BIG revelation

Top Emmy winning shows of all time: Game of Thrones, Succession, The Crown and more
8

Top Emmy winning shows of all time: Game of Thrones, Succession, The Crown and more