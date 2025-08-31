/What did NASA’s Juno mission discover about Jupiter? Here are 5 mind-blowing findings..

NASA’s Juno spacecraft has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016, peeling back layers of mystery around the Solar System’s largest planet. From colossal storms at the poles to a surprisingly diffuse ‘fuzzy’ core, Juno’s data is rewriting our understanding of Jupiter’s structure and violent history. The mission is revealing a world far more dynamic and complex than previously imagined, challenging decades of scientific assumptions and offering clues about how gas giants, and possibly other planetary systems, form and evolve. Each discovery pushes the boundaries of planetary science, bringing us closer to understanding the giant at the heart of our solar system.