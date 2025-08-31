/What did NASA’s Juno mission discover about Jupiter? Here are 5 mind-blowing findings..

The mission is revealing a world far more dynamic and complex than previously imagined, challenging decades of scientific assumptions and offering clues about how gas giants, and possibly other planetary systems, form and evolve.
NASA’s Juno spacecraft has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016, peeling back layers of mystery around the Solar System’s largest planet. From colossal storms at the poles to a surprisingly diffuse ‘fuzzy’ core, Juno’s data is rewriting our understanding of Jupiter’s structure and violent history. The mission is revealing a world far more dynamic and complex than previously imagined, challenging decades of scientific assumptions and offering clues about how gas giants, and possibly other planetary systems, form and evolve. Each discovery pushes the boundaries of planetary science, bringing us closer to understanding the giant at the heart of our solar system.
The Juno spacecraft is a solar-powered probe built to study Jupiter’s atmosphere, magnetic field, and internal structure. It is equipped with instruments including a microwave radiometer to measure deep atmospheric layers, magnetometers to map the planet’s magnetic field, and cameras to capture high-resolution images of its clouds and poles. Designed with a durable titanium radiation vault to protect its electronics from Jupiter’s intense radiation, Juno is also powered by large solar arrays, making it the first solar-powered spacecraft to operate so far from the Sun.
One of Juno's most striking discoveries is the presence of massive cyclones at Jupiter's poles. These polar cyclones, some spanning thousands of miles, form in stable, polygonal arrangements, eight in the north and five in the south. Unlike Earth’s transient storms, these cyclones are remarkably persistent, remaining in the same locations for extended periods. The dynamics of these cyclones suggest a complex atmospheric system that operates differently from anything observed on our planet.
Juno has also provided new insights into Jupiter's iconic Great Red Spot, a storm that has been raging for centuries. Through detailed measurements, scientists have determined that this colossal storm extends approximately 300 miles into the planet's atmosphere. This depth was previously unknown, as earlier observations could only assess the storm's surface features. Understanding the full extent of the Great Red Spot offers valuable information about the planet's atmospheric dynamics and the energy processes driving such massive storms.
Perhaps the most unexpected finding from Juno is the nature of Jupiter's core. Contrary to previous models suggesting a dense, solid core, Juno's gravity measurements indicate that Jupiter's core is ‘fuzzy’, a diffuse region of heavy elements that gradually transitions into the surrounding layers of metallic hydrogen. This discovery has profound implications for our understanding of Jupiter's formation and challenges existing models of planetary development.
The diffuse nature of Jupiter's core raises intriguing questions about the planet's early history. Some scientists propose that a massive collision with another planetary body early in Jupiter's formation could have disrupted its interior, leading to the current 'fuzzy' structure. This hypothesis suggests that Jupiter's violent past may have played a significant role in shaping its present-day characteristics.
Juno's findings are not just significant for understanding Jupiter but also for broader planetary science. The discovery of deep, stable cyclones and a diffuse core challenges existing models of planetary atmospheres and interiors. These revelations prompt scientists to reconsider how gas giants form and evolve, potentially leading to new theories applicable to other planets in our solar system and beyond.