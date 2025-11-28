/What could happen when a modern missile loses GPS?

When missiles lose GPS, accuracy drops from 5 metres to 30 metres. They switch to inertial navigation, terrain matching, or laser guidance. Russia's jamming demonstrates real-world GPS denial challenges.
When GPS fails, missiles switch to Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) which calculate position using accelerometers and gyroscopes. INS continues guiding the missile but accuracy degrades over time as small measurement errors accumulate.
The Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) achieves 5-metre accuracy with GPS. Without it, accuracy drops to 30 metres for flights under 100 seconds. Over longer distances, error continues expanding.
Cruise missiles use Terrain Contour Matching, comparing radar altimeter data with pre-loaded digital terrain maps. This allows navigation without external signals but requires pre-programmed route data.
Russian jamming degrades JDAM accuracy dramatically. Commercial aviation experienced disruptions near the Baltic Sea, with some flights cancelled due to severe interference extending 1,200 miles into orbit.
Some missiles use laser guidance, homing onto targets "painted" by laser designators from aircraft or ground units. This bypasses GPS entirely but requires line-of-sight and active designation.
Air-to-air missiles use infrared seekers to detect engine heat from targets. This works in GPS-denied environments but requires clear visual access to the target.
Some long-range missiles compare celestial patterns to pre-loaded star databases for navigation. This method provides global coverage but requires clear skies and precise timing.
Missiles continue flying on inertial paths with reduced accuracy rather than self-destructing. However, completely guidance-lost missiles can be programmed to detonate safely in predetermined zones to prevent capture.
Modern weapons combine INS, TERCOM, laser guidance, and infrared to survive GPS loss. No single backup system meets all requirements, so militaries layer multiple alternatives.
GPS jamming became mainstream in 2025, affecting over 13,000 vessels globally with 6,000-kilometre spoofing jumps. Military precision weapons face increasing electronic warfare challenges as jamming technology scales.