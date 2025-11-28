LOGIN
What could happen when a modern missile loses GPS?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 28, 2025, 15:09 IST | Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 15:09 IST

When missiles lose GPS, accuracy drops from 5 metres to 30 metres. They switch to inertial navigation, terrain matching, or laser guidance. Russia's jamming demonstrates real-world GPS denial challenges.

The Inertial Navigation Fallback
1 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Inertial Navigation Fallback

When GPS fails, missiles switch to Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) which calculate position using accelerometers and gyroscopes. INS continues guiding the missile but accuracy degrades over time as small measurement errors accumulate.​

JDAM Accuracy Plummets From 5m to 30m
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

JDAM Accuracy Plummets From 5m to 30m

The Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) achieves 5-metre accuracy with GPS. Without it, accuracy drops to 30 metres for flights under 100 seconds. Over longer distances, error continues expanding.​

TERCOM Terrain Matching Takes Over
3 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

TERCOM Terrain Matching Takes Over

Cruise missiles use Terrain Contour Matching, comparing radar altimeter data with pre-loaded digital terrain maps. This allows navigation without external signals but requires pre-programmed route data.​

GPS Jamming Scale
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

GPS Jamming Scale

Russian jamming degrades JDAM accuracy dramatically. Commercial aviation experienced disruptions near the Baltic Sea, with some flights cancelled due to severe interference extending 1,200 miles into orbit.​

Laser Guidance Provides Alternative Lock
5 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Laser Guidance Provides Alternative Lock

Some missiles use laser guidance, homing onto targets "painted" by laser designators from aircraft or ground units. This bypasses GPS entirely but requires line-of-sight and active designation.​

Infrared Homing Locks Onto Heat Signatures
6 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Infrared Homing Locks Onto Heat Signatures

Air-to-air missiles use infrared seekers to detect engine heat from targets. This works in GPS-denied environments but requires clear visual access to the target.​

Stellar Navigation Uses Star Patterns
7 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Stellar Navigation Uses Star Patterns

Some long-range missiles compare celestial patterns to pre-loaded star databases for navigation. This method provides global coverage but requires clear skies and precise timing.​​

Mission Degradation vs Abort
8 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Mission Degradation vs Abort

Missiles continue flying on inertial paths with reduced accuracy rather than self-destructing. However, completely guidance-lost missiles can be programmed to detonate safely in predetermined zones to prevent capture.​

Multiple Backup Systems Provide Resilience
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Multiple Backup Systems Provide Resilience

Modern weapons combine INS, TERCOM, laser guidance, and infrared to survive GPS loss. No single backup system meets all requirements, so militaries layer multiple alternatives.​

Future Threat - Cascade GPS Jamming
10 / 10
(Photograph: Russia MoD)

Future Threat - Cascade GPS Jamming

GPS jamming became mainstream in 2025, affecting over 13,000 vessels globally with 6,000-kilometre spoofing jumps. Military precision weapons face increasing electronic warfare challenges as jamming technology scales.​

