LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What charges is Cole Tomas Allen facing after WHCD shooting? Here’s what we know

What charges is Cole Tomas Allen facing after WHCD shooting? Here’s what we know

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Apr 27, 2026, 19:37 IST | Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 19:37 IST

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, faces multiple federal charges after allegedly opening fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner venue, injuring an agent and triggering the evacuation of Donald Trump. Investigators are probing a manifesto and possible additional charges.

What charges is Cole Tomas Allen currently facing?
1 / 5
(Photograph: X/@XzumTreme)

What charges is Cole Tomas Allen currently facing?

White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen, 31, currently faces charges of two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of assault on an officer using a dangerous weapon after breaching security and attempting to kill a federal officer and discharging a firearm at the Washington Hilton.

Arraignment and Potential Additional Charges
2 / 5
(Photograph: X/@Terroralerts007)

Arraignment and Potential Additional Charges

Allen is scheduled for arraignment in federal court on Monday, April 27, 2026. Authorities have indicated that the current charges are preliminary and more may be added as the investigation into his motives and premeditation continues. Officials are currently examining a 1,052-word document, referred to as a manifesto, in which Cole Tomas Allen allegedly identified as a "Friendly Federal Assassin" and ranked Trump administration officials as priority targets.

Incident Background
3 / 5
(Photograph: X/@JenniferJJacobs)

Incident Background

The charges stem from a shooting on Saturday night at the Washington Hilton, where Allen allegedly breached a security checkpoint and fired a shotgun at a Secret Service agent (who was saved by a bulletproof vest). During the attack, he was found in possession of a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives. Following the attack, the immediate evacuation of President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and other high-ranking officials from the ballroom.

The shooting incident
4 / 5
(Photograph: X/@JenniferJJacobs)

The shooting incident

A video circulating online shows Donald Trump speaking at the Washington Hilton when a sudden commotion erupted near the White House table. Loud gunshots can be heard in the background, prompting immediate action from Secret Service agents, who rushed to escort him out while shouting “stay down.” His senior adviser, Stephen Miller, was also guided out of the crowd, along with other top officials such as Pete Hegseth, who were quickly removed by their security teams. According to the BBC, Kash Patel was evacuated after multiple shots, around five, were heard. Amid the panic, several attendees ducked for cover but remained inside the venue after the president had been safely escorted away.

Who is Cole Tomas Allen
5 / 5
(Photograph: X/@TheGriftReport)

Who is Cole Tomas Allen

The suspect, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, hails from Torrance in California’s Los Angeles region. He describes himself as a mechanical engineer, game developer, and teacher, and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. Following his arrest, Allen reportedly told authorities that he intended to target officials from the Trump administration, according to sources cited by CBS.

Trending Photo

From 66 to 75: 5 Lowest Team Totals by Delhi Capitals in IPL History
5

From 66 to 75: 5 Lowest Team Totals by Delhi Capitals in IPL History

What charges is Cole Tomas Allen facing after WHCD shooting? Here’s what we know
5

What charges is Cole Tomas Allen facing after WHCD shooting? Here’s what we know

'Free Cuba': Miami demands end of Communist Rule as Latin American country falls into crisis
8

'Free Cuba': Miami demands end of Communist Rule as Latin American country falls into crisis

‘Another year of wars’: Global military spending reaches nearly $2.9 trillion in 2025 – Check top spenders, India’s position
9

‘Another year of wars’: Global military spending reaches nearly $2.9 trillion in 2025 – Check top spenders, India’s position

Terrible cost of AI: Just 11 data centres could emit more CO2 than Norway, Iceland and Morocco
7

Terrible cost of AI: Just 11 data centres could emit more CO2 than Norway, Iceland and Morocco