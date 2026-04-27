/What charges is Cole Tomas Allen facing after WHCD shooting? Here’s what we know

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, faces multiple federal charges after allegedly opening fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner venue, injuring an agent and triggering the evacuation of Donald Trump. Investigators are probing a manifesto and possible additional charges.
White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen, 31, currently faces charges of two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of assault on an officer using a dangerous weapon after breaching security and attempting to kill a federal officer and discharging a firearm at the Washington Hilton.
Allen is scheduled for arraignment in federal court on Monday, April 27, 2026. Authorities have indicated that the current charges are preliminary and more may be added as the investigation into his motives and premeditation continues. Officials are currently examining a 1,052-word document, referred to as a manifesto, in which Cole Tomas Allen allegedly identified as a "Friendly Federal Assassin" and ranked Trump administration officials as priority targets.
The charges stem from a shooting on Saturday night at the Washington Hilton, where Allen allegedly breached a security checkpoint and fired a shotgun at a Secret Service agent (who was saved by a bulletproof vest). During the attack, he was found in possession of a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives. Following the attack, the immediate evacuation of President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and other high-ranking officials from the ballroom.
A video circulating online shows Donald Trump speaking at the Washington Hilton when a sudden commotion erupted near the White House table. Loud gunshots can be heard in the background, prompting immediate action from Secret Service agents, who rushed to escort him out while shouting “stay down.” His senior adviser, Stephen Miller, was also guided out of the crowd, along with other top officials such as Pete Hegseth, who were quickly removed by their security teams. According to the BBC, Kash Patel was evacuated after multiple shots, around five, were heard. Amid the panic, several attendees ducked for cover but remained inside the venue after the president had been safely escorted away.
The suspect, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, hails from Torrance in California’s Los Angeles region. He describes himself as a mechanical engineer, game developer, and teacher, and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. Following his arrest, Allen reportedly told authorities that he intended to target officials from the Trump administration, according to sources cited by CBS.