/What charges is Cole Tomas Allen facing after WHCD shooting? Here’s what we know

A video circulating online shows Donald Trump speaking at the Washington Hilton when a sudden commotion erupted near the White House table. Loud gunshots can be heard in the background, prompting immediate action from Secret Service agents, who rushed to escort him out while shouting “stay down.” His senior adviser, Stephen Miller, was also guided out of the crowd, along with other top officials such as Pete Hegseth, who were quickly removed by their security teams. According to the BBC, Kash Patel was evacuated after multiple shots, around five, were heard. Amid the panic, several attendees ducked for cover but remained inside the venue after the president had been safely escorted away.

