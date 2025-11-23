LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What causes high-G failures during extreme fighter jet manoeuvres?

What causes high-G failures during extreme fighter jet manoeuvres?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 23, 2025, 19:58 IST | Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 19:58 IST

High-G manoeuvres can make pilots black out and can also damage an aircraft structure. Vision fades, consciousness is lost and metal parts face fatigue under repeated stress. Modern jets use G-suits and safety systems, but high-G flying still remains one of aviation’s biggest hidden dangers.

Two Types Of Failures During High-G
1 / 7
(Photograph: Dassault Aviation, Wikimedia Commons)

Two Types Of Failures During High-G

High-G manoeuvres cause two types of failures. First, pilot failure through loss of consciousness. Second, structural failure through metal breaking. Both can happen during extreme manoeuvres. Understanding both helps explain why high-G flying is dangerous.

G-LOC: Pilot Loses Consciousness
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

G-LOC: Pilot Loses Consciousness

Sustained 4 to 5 G-forces for 2 to 5 seconds causes blood to drain from the brain. Pilots experience grey vision, then black vision, then unconsciousness. G-LOC lasts 9 to 12 seconds during which the pilot is completely unconscious. The aircraft may dive or roll during this time.

Warning Signs Before G-LOC
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Warning Signs Before G-LOC

Pilots experience progressive vision loss before G-LOC. Peripheral vision greying out comes first. Then central vision blacks out. This gives pilots 2 to 5 seconds warning to reduce G-forces. Without recognizing these signs, unconsciousness happens suddenly.

Structural Fatigue From Repeated High-G
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Structural Fatigue From Repeated High-G

Repeated high-G manoeuvres create metal fatigue. Cracks form at areas where the airframe has geometric changes or holes. These high-stress concentration areas fail first. Fatigue accounts for 55 per cent of all structural failures in aircraft.

Horizontal Stabilizers Fail First
5 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Horizontal Stabilizers Fail First

When pilots pull hard nose-up, horizontal stabilizers experience maximum stress. These tail surfaces fail first under extreme pulling loads. When they fail, the aircraft suddenly pitches nose-down. Recovery becomes impossible if altitude is low.

The Structural Limit: 7-8 G Sustained
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Structural Limit: 7-8 G Sustained

Fighter jets are designed to handle 7 to 8 G-forces sustained. Beyond this, metal fatigue cracks begin forming. Repeated exposure to 8-9 G-forces creates progressive damage. Aircraft eventually become unsafe to fly due to accumulated fatigue damage.

Modern Protection Systems
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Modern Protection Systems

Modern fighters use anti-G suits that squeeze the pilot's legs during high-G. This maintains blood pressure to the brain longer. Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (AGCAS) takes control if pilots black out. These systems prevent many potential accidents.

Trending Photo

5 nail-biting ODI clashes between India and South Africa you can’t forget
5

5 nail-biting ODI clashes between India and South Africa you can’t forget

From AB de Villiers to Virat Kohli: Meet 5 batters with most ODI hundreds between IND vs SA
5

From AB de Villiers to Virat Kohli: Meet 5 batters with most ODI hundreds between IND vs SA

Little Women to Suspicious Partner: K-dramas of Nam Ji Hyun showcasing her versatility
8

Little Women to Suspicious Partner: K-dramas of Nam Ji Hyun showcasing her versatility

Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 50 wickets in Indian Premier League
5

Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 50 wickets in Indian Premier League

Why carbon-fibre composites dominate high-G fighter jet engineering
7

Why carbon-fibre composites dominate high-G fighter jet engineering