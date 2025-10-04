/What are Virat Kohli’s ODI numbers against Australia? Hundreds, fifties and more, details inside

LOGIN
Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Oct 04, 2025, 17:17 IST | Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 17:17 IST

Virat Kohli marks his return to ODI cricket after six months. As India prepares for a three-match ODI series against Australia, let’s take a closer look at Kohli’s standout performances against the World Cup champions.

Third-Highest Run-Scorer Against Australia
Third-Highest Run-Scorer Against Australia

Virat Kohli has amassed 2,367 runs in 49 ODIs against Australia, averaging 53.79 with a strike rate of 94. Only Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma have scored more runs against the Aussies, highlighting Kohli’s dominance in this rivalry. Kohli absolutely loves playing against Australia.

Centuries and Fifties
Centuries and Fifties

Kohli has struck eight centuries and 14 fifties against Australia, second only to Tendulkar’s nine centuries. His ability to convert starts into big scores makes him one of India’s most reliable batsmen.

Consistent Recent Form
Consistent Recent Form

In his last eight ODI innings versus Australia, Kohli scored 54, 85, 56, 54, 31, 4, 63, and 89, including six fifties. This shows remarkable consistency and the knack for delivering under pressure in crucial matches.

Overseas Performance in Australia
Overseas Performance in Australia

In 18 ODIs in Australia, Kohli has scored 802 runs, demonstrating his ability to adapt to foreign conditions. His batting overseas reinforces his status as a complete batsman capable of performing anywhere in the world.

Master of Chases
Master of Chases

Kohli thrives while batting second, scoring six of his eight centuries against Australia in chases. With 1,481 runs at an average of 52.89 in run-chases, he has repeatedly guided India to victory under high-pressure situations.

Latest ODI Against Australia
Latest ODI Against Australia

Kohli’s most recent ODI outing against Australia came in the semi-final of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, where he scored 84 runs and helped India reach the summit clash.

