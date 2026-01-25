/ What are Trump’s limited but dangerous options in Iran?

The confrontation between America and Iran has again entered a volatile phase after ending a short-lived lull that briefly suggested both sides were stepping back from the brink. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly moved into a fortified underground complex in Tehran which is complete with interconnected tunnels that are designed to survive air strikes. The immediate trigger has been a sharp exchange of warnings between Iran and the United States. US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States has an "armada" heading toward Iran but hoped he would not have to use it, as he renewed warnings to Tehran against killing protesters or restarting its nuclear program. The deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group has reinforced the message that military options are firmly on the table, even if no decision has yet been taken.

