/What are Trump’s gold, platinum, and corporate cards for H-1B workers?

The Platinum Card, targeting ultra-wealthy individuals, will cost $5 million. While the application process is yet to open, applicants will undergo vetting by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Platinum Card holders will be allowed to stay in the US for up to 270 days annually without being taxed on non-US income. The scheme requires congressional approval before it can be implemented, signalling a potential premium pathway for the world’s wealthiest immigrants seeking temporary residency in the US.