What are Trump’s gold, platinum, and corporate cards for H-1B workers?

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Sep 20, 2025, 17:21 IST | Updated: Sep 20, 2025, 17:21 IST

The administration stated that the fee hike will protect domestic jobs while allowing businesses to hire 'truly exceptional' individuals when necessary.

Introduction: A Drastic Shift in H-1B Policy
On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced a dramatic increase in the H-1B visa fee for high-skilled foreign workers, raising it from $215 to $100,000 annually. The move, aimed at incentivising companies to hire American workers, has significant implications for Indian IT professionals, who constitute a large portion of H-1B visa holders in the US. The administration stated that the fee hike will protect domestic jobs while allowing businesses to hire 'truly exceptional' individuals when necessary.

Trump Gold Card
The Trump administration introduced the Gold Card programme for individuals, priced at $1 million, plus a $15,000 vetting fee. Applicants also undergo a rigorous background check by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The Gold Card is designed to replace EB-1 and EB-2 visas, which traditionally allowed foreign nationals with extraordinary abilities, such as scientists, professors, and artists, to seek permanent US residency. Approved holders can use the card across all 50 states and territories.

Trump Platinum Card
The Platinum Card, targeting ultra-wealthy individuals, will cost $5 million. While the application process is yet to open, applicants will undergo vetting by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Platinum Card holders will be allowed to stay in the US for up to 270 days annually without being taxed on non-US income. The scheme requires congressional approval before it can be implemented, signalling a potential premium pathway for the world’s wealthiest immigrants seeking temporary residency in the US.

Trump Corporate Gold Card
For companies, the Corporate Gold Card costs $2 million. Firms pay a processing fee and undergo DHS vetting. A small annual maintenance fee applies, and the card is transferable between employees, subject to an administrative fee and approval. This innovation is intended to streamline employment-based visa sponsorship for companies willing to pay a substantial premium to hire foreign talent, while also aligning with the administration’s 'America-first' employment policy.

Implications for Indian IT and Tech Firms
Indian IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra, which have historically relied heavily on H-1B visas to staff US client projects, face steep financial and operational impacts. The $100,000 H-1B fee alone could run into millions of dollars annually for large firms.

Broader Outlook
The Trump administration emphasises that these policies are intended to protect US workers while maintaining avenues for essential foreign talent. Legal challenges are anticipated, and companies may reconsider how they structure hiring and offshore operations. For high-skilled Indian professionals, the new measures signal stricter scrutiny, higher costs, and a potentially reduced presence in the US tech sector.

