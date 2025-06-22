/What are Tomahawk missiles and why were they chosen for US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites?

The United States has directly entered the Israel-Iran conflict, targeting key Iranian nuclear facilities with Tomahawk cruise missiles and GBU-57 bunker busters. The strikes which were ordered by US President Donald Trump hit Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, some of Iran’s most fortified nuclear sites. The move signals a major escalation in an already tense regional conflict, and places renewed focus on the cruise missile that has become a hallmark of American long-range strike capability. "The strikes were a spectacular military success," Trump said in a televised address. "Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated."

