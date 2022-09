What are the potential flashpoints in Italy's new rightist coalition?

Sep 26, 2022

Here are some of the main potential sources of tension between Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia.

Italy's rightist alliance looks sure to win a parliamentary majority following Sunday's election, but its three main parties have different positions in important areas, which could hobble their administration.

Europe

Brothers of Italy and the League have both called in the past for Italy to leave the euro zone, while Forza Italia has usually presented itself as a moderate, pro-European force.

Meloni and Salvini continue to take aim at "Brussels bureaucrats" in their speeches but Meloni has recently tried to recast FdI as a more moderate Conservative party, while Salvini remains more aggressive.

The three parties all belong to different groups in the European Parliament: Forza Italia is in the European People's Party, FdI is with the Conservatives and Reformists, while the League is in the Identity and Democracy group.

When European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, answering a question about Italy, said last week the bloc had "tools" to deal with governments that do not respect EU values, Salvini denounced her comments as "shameful arrogance".

Meloni was far more restrained, saying only that she urged von der Leyen to be "prudent".

(Photograph:AFP)