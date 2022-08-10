What are the key events that have taken place in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover?

Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 09:59 AM(IST)

Here are the key events of the past 12 months:

The Taliban stormed back to power a year ago as US-led forces withdrew from the country, two decades after first ousting the hardline Islamist regime.

Taliban take Kabul

As the United States and its allies begin withdrawing their forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban launch a final offensive to win back control of the country they ran between 1996 and 2001.

In August, the Islamists accelerate their campaign, seizing a string of cities in a lightning 10-day sweep across the country that culminates with the fall of the capital, Kabul, on August 15, 2021.

President Ashraf Ghani flees to Abu Dhabi, admitting the "Taliban have won".

Thousands of terrified Afghans and foreigners rush to Kabul airport in a frenzied scramble to board the last flights out of the country.

Washington freezes some $7 billion in Afghan reserves in US banks, and donors suspend or dramatically reduce their aid to the country.

(Photograph:AFP)