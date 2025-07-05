/What are Patriot missiles? Trump may send Ukraine the US’s ‘100% effective’ shield

US President Donald Trump has once again suggested that Patriot air defence systems could be supplied to Ukraine, as Russian missile strikes on cities continue to escalate. Speaking to reporters on Saturday (5 July), Trump said, “They’re going to need something because they’re being hit pretty hard”, referring to the intensifying aerial assault from Russian forces.
While no formal decision has been announced, Trump added, “We’re going to see if we can make some available. You know, they’re very hard to get.” He also noted how effective the systems had been in defending Israel, calling them “100% effective. Hard to believe how effective.” So, what exactly are these Patriot systems, and why do they matter so much?
The Patriot, short for Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target, is the most advanced surface-to-air missile system used by the US Army. It can intercept a range of threats including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and modern aircraft, operating at all altitudes and in any weather.
It’s considered one of the most reliable missile defence systems in the world, with decades of real-world combat use.
The Patriot system was first deployed during the 1991 Gulf War, where it gained international recognition. It was also widely used during the 2003 Iraq invasion. Since then, it has become a critical part of defence systems in multiple US allied countries.
Aside from the United States, countries like Germany, Greece, Israel, Japan, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia rely on Patriots. In recent years, Poland, Sweden, Romania, and Taiwan have also added it to their national defence arsenals.
With Russia increasing missile attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and urban centres, the need for air defence has become urgent. The Patriot system is currently being used to protect Ukrainian cities from Russian ballistic missiles, with Kyiv requesting more units to boost its defence capability.
• Mobile configuration: Each unit consists of radar systems, control stations, generators, and launchers – all truck-mounted.
• Advanced guidance: Uses a track-via-missile system that allows mid-flight adjustments guided by ground stations.
• Impressive range: Interceptors can hit targets up to 160 km away and as high as 24 km in the sky.
• Fast reaction: Can launch within nine seconds of threat detection, reaching its target in just a few minutes.
• Wide radar reach: Can spot threats from more than 150 km away.