/What are Oort clouds and why is Voyager-1 heading towards it?

Voyager-1, launched in 1977, is currently over 162 AU from Earth, already in interstellar space. But it’s still nowhere near the Oort Cloud, at its speed, it will take about 300 years just to reach the inner edge.
The Oort Cloud is a giant spherical shell of icy objects that surrounds our solar system, believed to be the birthplace of long-period comets. It stretches from about 2,000 AU (astronomical units) to possibly 100,000 AU from the Sun.
Scientists think the Oort Cloud contains billions of frozen remnants from the early solar system. Studying it could reveal how planets and comets formed, making it a cosmic time capsule.
Technically, yes. Its trajectory is pointed outward. But by the time it gets there, its instruments and power will be long dead (expected to shut down by 2030). It will silently drift through.
Crossing the full Oort Cloud would take Voyager-1 tens of thousands of years. To reach the far edge could take up to 30,000 years, meaning it will wander through the cloud long after humanity has changed beyond recognition.
Voyager-1 could one day pass close to icy objects in the Oort Cloud, but it won’t be able to send back data. To us, it’ll simply become a silent relic of Earth drifting among ancient cosmic icebergs.
Even though Voyager-1 won’t be alive to study the Oort Cloud, its journey reminds us how vast our solar system is. It’s a symbol of human curiosity, a message in a bottle traveling toward one of the most mysterious regions of space.