/What are network missiles that will define the future of fighter jet battles?

Network missiles like StormBreaker and SPEAR 3 are revolutionising air combat by "talking" to each other and their launch platforms. Using advanced data links and AI, they can swarm targets, see through bad weather, and be guided by third parties.
Network-enabled weapons, like the StormBreaker and SPEAR 3, can communicate mid-flight with jets, drones, and even each other. Raytheon explains that this data link allows them to share target information instantly, correcting their course to hit moving threats with pinpoint accuracy.
The StormBreaker (SDB II) uses a unique "tri-mode" seeker combining radar, infrared, and laser guidance. The US Air Force notes this allows it to hit moving tanks in the worst weather fog, smoke, or heavy rain where older laser-guided bombs would fail.
Designed for the F-35, the SPEAR 3 is essentially a miniature cruise missile with a turbojet engine. MBDA reports it can fly over 140 kilometres, allowing pilots to destroy enemy air defences from a safe distance well outside the "kill zone."
Future network missiles will use AI to hunt in "wolfpacks." Think Defence describes how these swarms can coordinate their attack angles and timing autonomously, overwhelming enemy radar systems by striking from multiple directions simultaneously.
Variants like the SPEAR-EW act as electronic jammers rather than explosives. MBDA states these "stand-in jammers" fly alongside real missiles to blind enemy radar or pose as decoys, tricking air defence systems into shooting at the wrong targets.
Network missiles enable "forward pass" attacks, where one jet fires the weapon and another guides it. The War Zone highlights that a stealthy F-35 could silently guide a missile launched by a non-stealthy jet miles away, keeping the shooter hidden.
Because these weapons are small and smart, fighters can carry them in bulk. Airforce Technology confirms that an F-15E can carry up to 20 StormBreakers, drastically increasing the number of targets a single jet can destroy in one mission.