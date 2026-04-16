/What are MANPADS? How these portable missiles can hunt and destroy million-dollar US fighter jets, drones and helicopters

Shoulder-fired missiles, known as MANPADS, have re-emerged as a critical threat in modern warfare, particularly against low-flying aircraft. Recent intelligence cited by CNN suggests that China may be preparing to supply such systems to Iran, raising concerns about their potential use if fragile ceasefire conditions deteriorate. These systems are seen as an asymmetric weapon capable of challenging far more expensive military platforms. Despite their modest size, they are capable of threatening aircraft worth hundreds of millions of dollars.