What are famous French luxury brands doing to combat coronavirus?
With the confirmed death toll of novel coronavirus crossing 6,400, some of the most famous French luxury brands are going to produce hand sanitizers to fight the deadly virus.
Let's take a look at the brands who have taken the initiative:
LVMH
The French luxury goods group LVMH is to start producing hand sanitising gel at three of its perfume and cosmetics factories for distribution to French hospitals fighting the country’s coronavirus outbreak.
France’s Public Health Authority on Sunday reported 36 new deaths from coronavirus, taking the total to 127, and said there had been an increase of more than 1,000 cases.
(Photograph:AFP)
Christian Dior
Luxury brand Christian Dior's production facilities are due to begin production of ''large quantities'' of hydroalcoholic gel, which is used as hand sanitizer, starting Monday.
(Photograph:AFP)
Givenchy
Twelve tons of hand sanitizers will be produced this week, instead of the usual Givenchy scents and make-up usually made at the three factories.
They will be delivered "at no charge" to French health authorities, in particular, the 39 public hospitals in Paris.
(Photograph:AFP)
Guerlain
Guerlain is a French perfume, cosmetics and skincare house, which is among the oldest in the world. It is also a part of the initiative.
Fears of catching the coronavirus pandemic have sparked a run on hand gel across France, with many pharmacies restricting clients to one small bottle per person.