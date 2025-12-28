/What are directed energy weapons (DEWs) and how do they work?

There are several technologies that come under DEWs. High-energy lasers, that emit photons as concentrated beams of light have the ability to cut or burn through materials. High-power microwaves can produce broad electromagnetic fields that directly interact with electronics, potentially disabling systems without any physical contact. Millimeter waves are electromagnetic waves used to disrupt or damage systems like radars or communication equipment, and Particle beam weapons have the ability to accelerate charged particles to high velocities and direct them at a target, causing physical damage or radiation damage. Especially HEL and HPM are being explored by militaries across the world to address emerging threats such as swarming drones or missile defence.

